ICE Is Detaining Deaf Immigrants & Denying Them Access to Sign Language
"I was very angry that this happened because all he was doing was waiting for the bus."
"As ICE agents continue to swarm U.S. cities as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, detaining and deporting people en masse, ... advocates and lawyers say there has also been an increase in cases similar to Ruvalcaba’s, in which deaf immigrants are detained without being provided appropriate sign language interpretation."
"He went through hell. He just didn't understand what was going on around him."
"If someone cannot effectively communicate, then how are these folks [supposed] to navigate being in detention?"
"Every country has its own sign language, so just because someone comes from a Spanish-speaking country does not mean they need Spanish Sign language. They need to use Mexican Sign Language, Colombian Sign Language, Venezuelan Sign Language … which is why it's really important to know what country someone is from when you're trying to get accommodations for a deaf individual."
"Communication access is not a courtesy; it is a legal requirement, and ICE’s violations of these requirements put deaf individuals’ lives at risk."