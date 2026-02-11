ICE Is Detaining Deaf Immigrants & Denying Them Access to Sign Language

Even though Ms. Avirmed, his sister (who also prefers to be identified by her last name), kept informing ICE that he needed MSL interpretation, agents kept trying to communicate with Mr. Avirmed in ASL, which he doesn’t understand. “He went through hell,” Ms. Avirmed tells Somos. “He just didn't understand what was going on around him. He never expected that he would be detained that long.” One of the times she was able to talk to him via a Zoom call, he said he was exhausted because agents kept forgetting he was deaf and kept trying to call his name.