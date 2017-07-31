The shakeups in the Trump White House continue. After a mere 10 days on the job, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his role by President Donald Trump. The New York Times reports Scaramucci's ousting on Monday came at the request of Trump's new chief of staff, Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly.
Scaramucci joined the Trump White House on Friday, July 21. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned in protest, because he didn't believe the wealthy New York financier was qualified for the job. Less than a week after, Scaramucci went on an expletive-filled rant against then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during an on-the-record interview with The New Yorker.
Priebus ended up leaving his role on Friday, therefore being substituted by Kelly, who up until then was the secretary of Homeland Security. Monday was Kelly's first day in his new role.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Scaramucci is leaving the Trump administration completely.
"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," she said in a statement." Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."
This story was originally published on July 31, 2017 at 2:50 p.m. It has since been updated.
