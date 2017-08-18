Steve Bannon Is Reportedly Out As White House Chief Strategist

After prolonged speculation about his future in the Trump administration, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon reportedly resigned from his position.
The New York Times reported Friday afternoon that President Trump told his aides he wanted Bannon out, and the discussion then turned to how and when to dismiss the controversial aide. However, an unidentified source told The Times Bannon submitted a letter of resignation on August 7, but announcing his departure was postponed this week because of the tragedy in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Bannon reportedly told multiple reporters on Friday he resigned and a White House official confirmed that he's out to CNN.
Advertisement
Today will be his last day, according to CNN's Jim Acosta, but President Trump has not yet commented on his departure.
WH: Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 18, 2017
Bannon's resignation adds to a list of top White House officials who have left in the past month: Former press secretary Sean Spicer, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and communications director Anthony Scaramucci all either resigned or were fired in recent weeks.
Bannon especially was always a polarizing figure. He was formerly the chairman of Breitbart News, a website he's called "the platform for the alt-right" that has published articles praising known white supremacists.
After violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, Bannon called the white nationalists responsible "a collection of clowns." His comments were criticized as downplaying the real threat racist ideologies pose to people of color, especially after a counter-protester and two police officers died in Charlottesville, and many more were injured.
The ousted White House chief strategist will reportedly return to Breitbart News, and Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman reports Bannon plans to turn the website's messaging against President Trump.
Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says.— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017
Breitbart has been supportive of Trump since he took office, but there was speculation even before Bannon resigned that him leaving the White House would create a change in tone for the website.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.
Advertisement