On TikTok, Women Deported From the U.S. Are Boldly Telling Their Stories
"I was a little skeptical at first about talking about my deportation on my page. But after I saw that it was well received, my doubts went away."
"I didn't realize that so many people are going through the same things I went through about not being able to speak Spanish, coming to a whole new place and not knowing what to do."
"It helps people realize that what they’re feeling — fear, anger, grief — is shared by others, which normalizes those emotions."
"I want my content to embody that there is life — and a lot of it — after deportation."