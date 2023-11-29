Border Stories Often Center Latine Pain. These Artists Are Changing That

"My work centers on empowerment, pleasure, and desire because of the stark contrast these elements make against more traditional narratives of suffering, victimization, and criminalization when it comes to trans, gender expansive and intersex people."
"Perfection is impossible, and undocumented people are imperfect humans. We still deserve respect."
"I love to use visual storytelling to share history so it’s more accessible for folks to understand that the narratives that are imposed on South Texas are not only untrue but they purposefully erase Indigenous histories."
"The desert is, more often than not, associated with death. It tends to be a hopeless depiction of the place many call home. My work seeks to present other narratives, as well, that include the people, beings, and ecosystems that inhabit this territory."
Through this album, I want to establish that there is life here on the Chihuahuan Desert border — that we are regular people who live everyday lives. We go through heartbreak. We dream. We have ideas. We treasure the plants. We have relationships with the desert that are intimate and spiritual. We have full lives in the desert. We have full lives on the border and life here isn’t just about migration and militarization. The album is divided into two parts: my masculine materialization — which I call Tereso Perfecto Contreras — and my feminine persona, which is Amalia Mondragón. The point is to spark conversation about how we genderize bodies, music, genres, and the border.