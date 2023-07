From South America to the American South, Abortion Bans Devastate Latinas

The reality of Latines’ lack of access to reproductive rights is something that follows many of us across the border when we arrive in the US. Latin America is home to some of the most restrictive abortion rights laws in the world, which severely impacts our control over our own bodily autonomy and, by extension, our own lives. Although the myth of the American dream and the façade of American freedom is alive and well, many Latines arrive in the US only to find out there isn’t a better life for us — and in many of the communities we settle in, there aren’t many more reproductive rights to enjoy on this side of the border.