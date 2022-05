Redefining The American Dream, Illustrated By 4 AAPI Artists

As the stereotype goes, many Asian immigrant kids are expected to have a career in STEM, due to its supposed financial stability, and my family did not always support or understand my choice of entering a career in art and design. I wanted to take a playful approach to what abundance looks like outside the realms of financial pressures . This is my work life: sitting at my desk late at night and reflecting on today's first-generation experience. I am drinking Halo-Halo from a piggy bank, one of my favorite Filipinx desserts, to express ideas of indulgence and happiness and the constant pressures of money worries. I do most of my projects on the computer, but here, the desktop shows the landscapes of Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines. As a first-generation Filipinx American, I constantly think about the disconnect I have with my mother’s native country and the ways I look for connection. The money tree and chocolate gold coins are other symbols of wealth.