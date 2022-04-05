We Changed Our Cities, Our Relationships, Our Jobs, Our Lives. It Wasn’t Enough

When change is forced on you, as in Bouchard’s case, it can be more difficult to process. This is because it feels so out of your control, especially so in a global pandemic. You have to give yourself space to take care of yourself, Dr. Breland-Noble says. In some cases, you even have to forgive yourself. “What some people do is beat themselves up,” she adds. “They say, Why didn’t I see this coming? Or, I should have quit before they fired me. That’s not helpful. It puts us in a different headspace and doesn’t allow us to move forward and heal… If a change is thrust upon you, the two best things you can do are to give yourself some grace — be kind to yourself — and to allow yourself to grieve before you do anything else.”