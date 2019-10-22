8 Small Business Owners On What It’s Really Like To Start Your Own Company

Starting a small business is hard. Creating a successful, lasting business is even harder. As Small Business Month comes to a close, we spoke with small business owners about what it's really like to start your own company. From a two-person travel production company to a gender-fluid lingerie line to puberty products worth $3.3 million, these female founders have taken the business world by storm. Blending a unique set of skills with business savvy has led them to not only start unique, world-changing companies, but also to foster a longevity that is rare in the fickle, novelty-obsessed start-up world. Ahead, we speak to the founders of seven small businesses about the highs, lows, and surprises of running your own company.
