Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Not Your Token Asian
Truth Told
Meet Shannon Domingsil
by
Shannon Domingsil
Movies
Composed, Graceful, Disciplined: We Cannot Wait To See The Live-Action
Mulan
...
by
Meagan Fredette
News
A Guy Used The Snapchat Gender Filter To Catch A Predator. Here's What It Says ...
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Dedicated Feature
Filipino Actress Janine Tugonon On Hollywood's Asian Representation
by
Katie Chow
Music
These Badass Musicians Have One Thing In Common — Besides Deserving A Spot Your ...
Natalie Morin
May 31, 2019
Work & Money
The Model Minority Myth Has Gotten A Millennial Makeover (But It’s Still A Trap...
Karen K. Ho
May 30, 2019
Celebrity Style
NYC's Downtown Party Scene Is Good Again (Here Are A Few People To Thank
Connie Wang
May 28, 2019
Fashion
Those Beaded Bags You Love? Susan Alexandra Wants You To Thank Th...
The first time I came across a Susan Alexandra bag, I did a double take. I hadn’t seen it before, but I recognized it: A purse encrusted with thoughtfull
by
Michelle Li
News
An Interview With An Asian Student At Stuyvesant High School
Salma* is the youngest of three daughters in her Bangladeshi-American family. Every weekday, Salma commutes an hour and a half from her multiethnic neighbo
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Asian American
The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown
“Are you engaged?” I look up from the corner seat I'm posted up on, between the entrance to a subterranean storeroom and a long glass countertop,
by
Connie Wang
Politics
The Biracial Bind Of Not Being Asian Enough
There’s a photo of my great-grandmother I look at often. She is small, wearing thick black frames, with my grandmother, my aunts, and my mother huddled a
by
Kristin Wong
Asian American
Why The Asian-American Food Movement Complicates What We Think Ab...
Like most Americans, Mackenzie Fegan grew up eating her weight in Campbell’s chicken noodle soup. But there was a twist, courtesy of her mother, who had
by
Jasmin Malik Chua
Movie Trailers
Awkwafina Is Ready To Make You Cry In
The Farewell
You already know Awkwafina as one of the funniest women onscreen. With roles in two of last summer's biggest blockbusters — Ocean's 8 and Craz
by
Anne Cohen
News
How Black-Asian Conflict Plays Out In New York City's Elite High ...
Who is allowed the American Dream?
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Music
Steve Aoki & BTS's "Waste It On Me" Is Basically
Crazy Rich A...
Just when you thought you had seen the most beautiful group of crazy rich people duke it out on screen, Steve Aoki has dropped a video that takes the drama
by
Natalie Morin
Wellness
What It Looks Like For Asian-American Women To Thrive
On one of the first fall weekends of the year, I found myself — laying on a yoga mat in a refurbished barn house in upstate New York, surrounded by 30 ot
by
Kimberly Truong
TV Shows
HBO Is Making A Dark Comedy With All Asian Leads — & It’s About Time
Coming on the heels of the crazy rich success of Crazy Rich Asians, HBO is developing a dark comedy featuring all Asian leads. And all we can say is it’s
by
Alexis Reliford
2018 election
Asian-American, Immigrant & Republican, Too
In many ways, the town of Diamond Bar is the future that liberals want. So why do its residents keep voting for Republicans?
by
Connie Wang
Wellness
Chloe Kim On Post-Olympics Life, Self-Care, & Being An Asian-Amer...
At 18 years old, Chloe Kim is already a lot of things: The youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal, the first-ever North American ambassador fo
by
Kimberly Truong
Fashion
Claudia Li's First Runway Show Featured Only Asian Models
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Says
Crazy Rich Asians
Is Unlike Any Othe...
Countless articles and social media posts have circulated the internet since Crazy Rich Asians debuted in theaters on August 15. The production has been pr
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment
Crazy Ripped Asians
There’s one romantic comedy trope I’m really glad Crazy Rich Asians gave us: Your man is so hot, you have to have sex with him even if you’re running
by
Bourree Lam
Movies
The
Crazy Rich Asians
Sequel Is Being Made & It's Time T...
There is likely more in store for fans of Crazy Rich Asians, myself included. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is moving forward with deve
by
Sesali Bowen
News
Nail Salon Brawls & Boycotts: Unpacking The Black-Asian Conflict ...
There is a long history of Black-Asian conflict in America, and tensions were especially high in the early 1990s in New York and Los Angeles.
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Movies
10 Ways The
Crazy Rich Asians
Movie
Is Differen...
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Fact-Checking The Wealth Of
Crazy Rich Asians
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Is Nick Young From
Crazy Rich Asians
A Bad Boyfriend? An...
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Crazy Rich Asians. The first time we meet Nick Young (Henry Golding) in Crazy Rich Asians, he's staring adori
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
For
Crazy Rich Asians
Star Awkwafina, Fame Is Just "A Un...
On the day I speak to Awkwafina, she’s on the cusp of a movie star moment. We are approximately T-minus five hours and forty minutes until the Crazy Rich
by
Anne Cohen
Crazy Rich Asians
The Problem With Crazy Rich Asians Is That It’s Not Actually Abou...
Nearly every single Asian-American I've met has experienced the Lunch Box Moment. For me, it was when my black bean dessert paste nearly caused a riot
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
The Viral Earrings Calling Out Men Who Fetishize Asian Women
With firecracker earrings, monolid-accentuating eyepieces, and silver grillz, Ada Chen, an artist, jewelry maker, and Pratt Institute graduate, used her th
by
Georgia Murray
Entertainment
Unfair & Ugly
: An American Family Sitcom About South Asi...
In our new series #NotYourTokenAsian, R29's Asian & Pacific Islander staffers take on the pop products, stereotypes, and culture wars that surrou
by
Teresa Mathew
Entertainment
Banana Magazine
& The Next Generation Of "Baesians
In our new series #NotYourTokenAsian, R29's Asian & Pacific Islander staffers take on the pop products, stereotypes, and culture wars that surrou
by
Lindsay Arakawa
Fashion
How Japanese Women At Internment Camp Made Their Clothes Their Own
In our new series #NotYourTokenAsian, R29's Asian & Pacific Islander staffers take on the pop products, stereotypes, and culture wars that surrou
by
Meiko Takechi Arq...
Fashion
I've Written About Cultural Appropriation For 10 Years. Here's Wh...
In attempting to make us more open to each other's communities, somehow, the opposite has happened.
by
Connie Wang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted