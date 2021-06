Want To Support Asian Americans In Fashion? Start In The Garment District

He’s one of a core group of designers and brands that remain devoted to supporting the local economy. “We have been producing in the Garment District since Markarian ’s inception in 2017,” says Alexandra O’Neill , whose label got a boost earlier this year when Jill Biden wore one of its designs on Inauguration Day . “We continued to produce there last year, and we will continue to do so in the future because the quality and craftsmanship are stellar,” the designer says. According to O’Neill, producing locally comes with several upsides. “I know exactly who is making [my pieces] and can feel good about the conditions in which they are working,” she says. Though she recognizes that prices are higher in New York, she says that by remaining there, she has complete control over worker treatment, production lead times, and quality. “These are essential if you want to produce a truly luxury product,” she says.