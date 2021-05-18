“Asians Don’t Quit”

My last piano lesson took place in 2006, but even thinking about piano brings me back to that place that is inextricable with the most fearful, toxic parts of the Asian-American experience. Today, nearly fifteen years after I last attended a piano lesson, I have avoided thinking and writing about piano even though it was, in so many ways, the furthest thing from what most people would consider a traumatic event. It was a gift and a privilege: The ability to read and understand music is a power; I am comfortable on a variety of stages and in front of audiences; I know what it feels like to chip away at something for a year and then be recognized for my accomplishments. I caught glimpses of what piano people felt — who closed their eyes and swayed in their seats, who held onto my elbow as they told me what they experienced when I played Chopin — the ecstasy, the melancholy, the rage that could be conjured by black dots on a page, but could never be expressed until I had worked it through my eyes, brain, heart, then fingers. I have a son now, and when he begins to become interested in things, I hope that it is those feelings of passion that drive him, rather than his sense of obligation, or fear of what failure can mean.