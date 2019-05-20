Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Connie Wang
Asian American
The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown
Connie Wang
May 20, 2019
Style Out There
Style Out There: What Sex & Spandex Does For Dancehall Queens In Jamaica
Connie Wang
Apr 6, 2019
Style Out There
Style Out There: Petticoats, Politics, & The American Women Who Compete In Mexico's...
Connie Wang
Mar 30, 2019
Fashion
29 Big (Fashion) Ideas For 2019
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Style Out There: For Black Women, Afrofuturist Fashion Is More Th...
Afrofuturism is one of those terms that’s recently floated out of niche fandoms and entered into the mainstream, largely thanks to the mega-popularity
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
These Japanese Cholas May Challenge What You Think About Cultural...
In the 1990s, Mexican Americans in East Los Angeles found themselves a surprising fanbase a five thousand miles away. Propelled by the international
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Style Out There: Why Adults Are Disneybounding" — & What It Says ...
For the happiest place on Earth, Disney can be hugely polarizing. Many among us believe that the entertainment conglomerate is pure magic. After all,
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Love Him Or Not, Karl Lagerfeld Was A Legend In Life & In Death
When fashion people of my generation talk about the moment they first got hooked, it’s not unlike hearing a superhero origin story. Outcasts and
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
The Curiously Millennial Problem Blindsiding Today's Retail ...
It’s 2 p.m. on a regular summer Monday afternoon, and every store and shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles is packed with young people who don’t seem
by
Connie Wang
Holiday
Let These Beautiful Christmas Poopers Light Up Your Holiday Season
When my heathen family immigrated to the United States with neither religion nor an appetite for the gift-giving, the weirdest thing to get acquainted
by
Connie Wang
2018 election
Asian-American, Immigrant & Republican, Too
by
Connie Wang
Crazy Rich Asians
The Problem With Crazy Rich Asians Is That It’s Not Actually Abou...
Nearly every single Asian-American I've met has experienced the Lunch Box Moment. For me, it was when my black bean dessert paste nearly caused a riot in
by
Connie Wang
Work & Money
Billionaires — They’re Not Just Like Us (At Least On Instagram)
Welcome to Refinery29's weeklong exploration of women and greed in an era of enormous wealth inequality. Where does need end and greed begin? Read on.
by
Connie Wang
Beauty
I Tried $808 Worth Of Drunk Elephant Products — & This Is My Hone...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Connie Wang
Sex
10 Women Share Their Sexy Selfie Tips
We use clothing to express ourselves, but sometimes, it’s what we wear below the surface that makes us feel most powerful. This week, UndHER World is
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
For A Silent First Lady, Melania Trump's Jacket Sends A Clea...
On Thursday, one day after her husband signed an executive order to roll back the same draconian policy of separating migrant children from their families
by
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
The Pain & Privilege Of Traveling With Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain was a chef, a writer, a TV host, and a celebrity. He taught people that brunch was a scam, that writing is a noble act as well as a
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
What Would Carrie, Samantha, Miranda & Charlotte Wear Today?
June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in
by
Connie Wang
Designers
For Kate Spade, Her Name Was Everything & Nothing
Today, Katherine Noel Frances Valentine died in her apartment in Manhattan, having taken her own life. Few would know her by the name she chose for
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
I've Written About Cultural Appropriation For 10 Years. Here...
Despite how fervently and ubiquitously the topic is discussed, no one actually likes to discuss cultural appropriation. Those on the receiving end of
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
The Met Got The Catholic Fashion Story Wrong
Two weeks before the Met Gala was to fête the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2018 Costume Institute exhibit, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic
by
Connie Wang
Features
Inside The Fake News Campaign To Smear Russia's Biggest Fash...
Fashion influencer Cinthia of CinthiaSpoon was busy during New York Fashion Week this February when she first saw an email with a mysterious subject line
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
To Kering, Luxury Means Trashing Fashion’s Death Wish
A week before I was scheduled to visit the Kering offices in Paris to talk sustainability, I was warned my “green tour” wouldn’t be like any others.
by
Connie Wang
Mind
Fear & Soothing: How Sunday Became A Mood You Can Buy
A few months ago, during a weekend afternoon when I was supposed to be catching up on a work assignment, I found myself online window shopping instead.
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Mad Max
Fanatics Have Created A Burning Man Of Their Own...
Every year, the world ends in a desert near California City, California. At least, that’s the case for the attendees of Wasteland Weekend, an annual Mad
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Diamond, The Israeli Soldier Making His Drag Debut
We’re so often taught not to speak of politics or religion. It’s too antagonistic, too divisive. But for Israel’s burgeoning drag community, it’s
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Why You'll See These Victorian-Style European Dresses In Nam...
Every dress tells a story, but in the case of Namibia’s Herero dress, it’s a 100-year-old tale of genocide, oppression, resilience, and — hopefully
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designers
Can Marchesa Survive In A Post-Weinstein World?
Since the Marchesa brand first debuted in 2004, it has often been described by notable fashion critics in the exact same way: as a fairytale, for
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
The Dark Side Of Harajuku You Haven't Seen Yet
For decades, Tokyo's famed Harajuku neighborhood has been home to some of the most extreme style subcultures on earth. Expressions of "cute" — or kawaii
by
Refinery29
Stores
The Hubris Of Justin Timberlake's Man Of The Woods Event
If you are a major celebrity on the brink of a major world tour, you launch a merch collection. That is what Kanye West did with Life of Pablo that made
by
Connie Wang
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted