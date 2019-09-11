Fashion MSG: The Outfit-Enhancing Pieces Guaranteed To Amp Up The Flavor

Which brings us to the title of this article. In the world of fashion, there are certain items that essentially do what MSG does: they’re outfit-enhancers that make what you’ve already got on appear more stylish, without being distracting. Over time, they end up becoming a dependable wardrobe basic that, ironically, is far from predictable. Real food heads have a tiny shaker of MSG at their dinner table; real fashion heads have their own stockpile of intensifiers they liberally sprinkle on whenever they need to upgrade an outfit with little effort and maximum flavor.