It’s party time! The holiday gatherings on your social calendar are piling up, and we’re here to help you attend them in style. At Refinery29, we’re particularly excited about the festive fashion possibilities this season — and we’re ready to serve up serious looks (and outfit inspiration) to ensure you shine bright.
Whether you’re hunting for fresh outfit ideas with pieces you already own or tips on the best party dress-and-shoe combos, we’ve got suggestions for crafting the ultimate holiday ‘fits. Want to try out trends like ruffles, not-so-intimidating sequins, or sparkly jeans? We’ve got those covered, too.
So if you’re on the lookout for the perfect work party outfit, a Christmas cocktail ensemble, or a New Year’s Eve dress, read on to see what Refinery29 editors are styling this festive season — and leave the kitschy red-and-green sweaters behind.
Holiday Party Outfit: Velvet Cocktail Dress & Boots
“The great thing about this dress is that it’s such a showstopper, you don’t need much else. With its velvet and sparkles, it exudes a classic winter vibe that feels timeless. I styled it with sheer black tights and slim-heeled black boots for extra warmth — it’s cold in London! The dress is so comfortable, stretchy, and, in my opinion, enhances an hourglass figure beautifully. I topped it off with a faux-fur coat to max out on the glam and accessorized with a black leather clutch and diamanté earrings. I loved dressing up in this, and will reach for it next time I have a fancy outing, whether it’s a holiday party or cocktail bar gathering.” — Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
Holiday Party Outfit: NYE Sparkly Jeans & Blouse
“Diamanté jeans are my favorite way to dress up without really dressing up — you know what I mean? Fancy denim has become a festive-season staple in recent years, and I’m officially on board with the new going-out formula: nice jeans and a plain top. Revolutionary, right? To turn up the dazzle for a New Year’s Eve party, I’d take it up a notch by pairing these barrel-leg jeans with sparkly, strappy heels and a slinky off-the-shoulder blouse.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
Holiday Party Outfit: Matching Set & Fur Accessories
“I have a personal tradition called ‘socialite day,’ where I plan a fun and glamorous outing to kick off the festive season. It usually includes window shopping, a blow dry or facial, and sipping on an overpriced hot chocolate — all topped off with a dinner party and gift exchange at a friend’s place. This year’s socialite day felt extra chic thanks to this Anthropologie matching set. The pink-and-green tweed material is so Wicked-coded (and super holiday-appropriate). I love that I can wear the jacket and skort separately, but together, they’re a statement. I styled the set with a white turtleneck and my favorite fuzzy earmuffs to keep it simple. The formula is very short-girl friendly, with the jacket offering petite and tall sizing, and the details are everything — from the gold strawberry-shaped button on the waistband to the retro-inspired faux-fur collar.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
Holiday Party Outfit: Work Dress & Long Suede Coat
“Not sure what to wear for your holiday work party? I’ve found that creating a look that transitions seamlessly from the office to the bar is the way to go. And yes, you can indeed wear a mini dress — as long as you style it appropriately for a more professional atmosphere. Conservative doesn’t have to mean frumpy! I opted for a festive printed mini shirtdress, pairing it with sheer tights for extra coverage and warmth. I recently thrifted a secondhand Penny Lane coat, which added the perfect touch of drama. In the winter, I usually skip coat check because statement outerwear is often the perfect wintery finish. To complete the outfit, I chose trendy suede booties that feel elevated, and, best of all, don’t hurt my feet after a full day or night of wear.” — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
