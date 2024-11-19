All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As a fashion editor who is 5ft 1in, I am always on the hunt for well-fitting petite fashion — pieces that keep my proportions in mind but aren’t necessarily limited to the sometimes uninspired Petite section at a retailer. Of course, dedicated Petite size ranges for bottoms like denim and trousers can be a lifesaver when you need a look that’s guaranteed to work, but they aren’t the only options for an under-5ft-4in-fashionista like myself. See, for example, pieces from Madewell, a store that carries a Petite range and off-the-rack options that work well for short shoppers.
If you’re struggling to find clothing for your short frame, my number one tip is to begin a devoted relationship with your local tailor. You should never have to feel like you can’t make a garment work because of your height — the talent of a strong seamstress knows no limits, and, as a result, neither should your closet!
Still, I understand that not everyone wants to pay for their wardrobe twice: once in-store, and a second time at the tailor to ensure every piece fits perfectly. So, I’ve scoured the racks at my local Madewell, and tried on the best of their New Arrivals, on a mission to figure out what’s petite shopper-approved.
For reference, I’m a size 8 with a large chest, narrow shoulders, and a short torso. I can’t guarantee every single piece will work out perfectly for petite folks of a different build, but there’s a good chance my recs will get you farther than those of the 5ft 11in influencer you follow who has never had to hem a pair of pants in their life.
To kick things off, I started with the trickiest piece when it comes to petite fit: denim. I chose The Curvy Emmett Wide-Leg Jean in Leffers Wash in a size 29 — and reader, I haven’t taken them off since.
The rise and length are as perfect as I expected them to be — the pair is from Madewell’s Petite section — but it’s the shape of the wide-leg silhouette that really impressed me. It’s not always the most “flattering” style of denim on shorter legs, but this cut is as good as it gets.
I paired my denim with the Quarter-Zip Pullover Top — a solid knit, but not necessarily more petite-friendly than any other — and another winner for the shorties, the Blazer Coat. I got a size 8, and because this piece isn’t cut specifically for petites, I wasn’t sure where it would hit me.
Finding cropped and full-length coats isn’t necessarily a challenge for petites, but nailing a mid-length silhouette can be tricky. On the model, this coat hits mid-thigh, but on me, it stopped exactly at my kneecap. It’s a flattering length that doesn’t cut me off or look too long, and therefore a great everyday coat option to pair with trousers, denim, dresses, and skirts. I’m considering picking it up in the black colorway as well.
As a long skirt lover, I find that midi and maxi styles can sometimes do me dirty. Maxis can mean I’m drowning in too much length, but midis occasionally look like too-short maxis, hitting me at a weird spot on the calf. The Tailored Midi Skirt in Stripe in a size 8 fit like a glove.
Not only is a suiting-inspired pinstripe skirt extremely on trend these days (there’s even a matching vest top), but the details make the fit look premium. The angled pockets don’t pull at my hips, and the front slit is a fun alternative to the usual back opening that allows me to show off my autumn boot game.
The length was perfect on me, and I paired it with Madewell’s Wool-Blend Duster Cardigan Sweater and the Short-Sleeve Mockneck Tee — the latter, a sale section find that I picked up in multiple colorways. It’s the perfect mock-neck layer!
Last but not least, a winter white ensemble featuring not one, but two stellar pieces for petites. I don’t see a lot of petite cords out there, so The Petite Emmett Wide-Leg Pant in Corduroy was a no-brainer.
As with the denim, the length and rise in the size 29 were spot-on. However, I will flag that the Winter White colorway was a little sheer — I plan to pick these up in Bordeaux and Dark Carob for further holiday styling.
I styled my cords with the Belted Trench Coat in Drapey Twill, and underneath, a new favorite, the Snap-Front Cardigan Top. The second I saw this top, I knew it would be a petite crowd-pleaser thanks to the snap-front closures that allow the wearer to switch up the look.
For this ‘fit, I left a few snaps open up top, and then buttoned only to the waistband of the bands. Perfect for my short torso! I love that I could go one button longer or shorter depending on the ensemble. Think of this like an adjustable blouse, aka a short gal’s dream. Plus, Madewell does right by us and offers a chic array of autumn neutrals like Dark Carob and Dried Olive. Yes, please!