The Ultimate Shopping Guide for Petite Girls

For petite ladies, it can be a big, big world out there. Shopping for consistent sizes that actually fit is difficult for anyone, but when you being under 5' 5" to the mix, drowning in everything you try on is a very real predicament. From too-long pant inseams to oversized sleeve lengths, there just seems to be a little too much of everything for those with smaller frames.
While your height and stature should never stop your from wearing anything you want (yes, even the high-waisted trouser trend), it's sometimes nice for clothing items to come pre-tailored to your size. The stores ahead understand your gripes and have taken petite sizing into their own hands. Here, you'll find a mix of brands that focus exclusively on shorter ladies and shops that offer designs in petite sizes. Next time you're indulging in some retail therapy, allow this guide to help create a stress-free experience.