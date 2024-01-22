15 Fashion Brands That Get Petite Sizing Just Right

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Shopping for clothing can be tricky at the best of times, but as soon as you throw in an addition variable — like being shorter than the average person — it inevitably becomes even more difficult.
Very few brands understand petite dimensions, and even fewer understand that petite people come in all shapes and sizes. Contrary to what you may think, petite fashion doesn't refer to a small waist size, but rather, the length of garments.
Shopping for petite styles becomes particularly difficult when hunting for items that aren't so easily altered. Because while jeans and trousers are usually simple enough to hem, any pieces with excess detailing (for example, a print that's designed to sit on the knee or waist), plus swimwear, eveningwear and dresses are often more difficult to find at the right length if you're under 165cm (5'5").
As a 157cm girlie, it can feel near impossible to find even a simple outfit that can be worn straight off the rack. But over the years, I've come to learn the brands that get petite sizing just right, whether that's by designing ultra-mini dresses that still hit above the knee, or super stretchy one-piece swimming costumes that don't have an excess of fabric around the middle (or give you an unflattering saggy bum).
Ahead, we've rounded up the best petite brands to shop in Australia in 2024.
