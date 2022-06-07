The Best Trousers To Own For Every Occasion

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We could go on about the benefits of curating a capsule wardrobe, with a collection of good quality staples that can be mixed and matched for a plethora of fool-proof outfits, but the truth is, the only essential that we really, really couldn't live without is the humble trouser.
Denim is great for casual wear, ribbed knits pants and sweats get us through WFH life, but nothing completes a wardrobe quite like the perfect pair of trousers that go with everything and every occasion.
But the market is saturated with wide-leg, barrel-shaped, tapered, high-rise, low-rise, and many more variations of the trouser, so it's hard to pin down the right pair, even when they're staring you in the face.
From our experience, finding the right pair is all about figuring out what you want while also working with what you have. You want to look for trousers that will complement your existing wardrobe, not spur you into buying a whole new one. Be realistic about what you'll actually get use out of by picturing the outfits you'd wear them with, just to make sure the spend is worth the investment.
To take some of the legwork (pun intended) out of sourcing the right pair for you this winter, we've rounded up the best, most flattering trousers we've come across on the internet. Ahead, 10 pairs of trousers that are perfect for the office, dinners, brunches and beyond.