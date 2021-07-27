At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whatever the iteration — skinny, ripped or wide-leg — denim jeans have a fixed place in the fashion landscape and our wardrobes. But on the other end of our denim obsession is the very real environmental damage that just one pair of jeans can create.
Whatever the iteration — skinny, ripped or wide-leg — denim jeans have a fixed place in the fashion landscape and our wardrobes. But on the other end of our denim obsession is the very real environmental damage that just one pair of jeans can create.
It takes almost 7,000 litres of water to grow the cotton needed to make a single pair of regular jeans. And when there is an estimated two billion pairs of jeans created annually, sustainability is something we need to pay attention to. Luckily, we have a number of Australian makers who are pioneering the way for a more sustainable denim industry. Here are our picks.