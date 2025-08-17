TikTok’s Obsessed With Silk Scarves, Here’s How To Style Them 4 Ways

To get more creative, I took inspiration from photos of scarves wrapped around purse handles, and tried a DIY approach. After folding my square scarf diagonally, I continued folding it until it resembled a thick band rather than a triangle. (I won’t lie and say that it looked perfectly neat, but it got the job done!) I tied a point around one end of my bag’s shoulder strap and began wrapping it all the way along the strap until I got to the other end and tied the corresponding point, too. It looked pretty stylish, and I definitely recommend trying it out on your own top-handle bags, woven basket bags, and beach totes to switch up your style in an instant.