TikTok’s Obsessed With Silk Scarves, Here’s How To Style Them 4 Ways
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you've been influenced by all the recent styling videos on TikTok, then you’ll want to make a square scarf the hero of your wardrobe. Whether you're drawn to luxe silk squares or classic paisley bandanas, summer scarves are great to have on hand. They’re lightweight, chic, and can be styled multiple ways ensuring they will level up your outfits. Based on recent Google searches asking “how to wear a scarf as a top,” as well as seeing countless fashion it girls styling scarves as belts, we thought it would be fun to find out for ourselves — and to share all the other ways we’re wearing scarves, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you’re looking to channel an Old Hollywood starlet or want an elevated alternative to a Labubu charm, a scarf can do it all. And since you can make good use out of this one accessory, it may be worth investing in a high-quality, classic silk design. But if you’re looking to add several trendy scarves to your collection, there are also many wallet-friendly options out there, which we also rounded up for you!
Read on to see how I styled large square silk scarves in different ways to get the most bang for my buck.
How to wear a scarf as a top:
I was a bit sceptical about wearing a scarf as a bandeau top — I’ve always admired the easy-breezy look on others, but could just imagine it slipping down at any moment and exposing my chest. But I decided to put it to the test, risking it all with no-show nipple covers and nothing more. As one option, I folded a 25-by-25-inch scarf (most of mine come from Miami brand Sigal) from corner to corner to make a triangle. Then I pressed the folded end across my chest and pulled the points behind my back to tie it in two tight knots, for extra security, of course. Truthfully, I was shocked at how easy it was to tie on, how well it snugly stayed in place all night (bonus tip: use fashion tape to ensure no slipping), and how flattering it looked. This has since become a go-to look at nights, especially when I don’t know how casual or fancy to dress.
After seeing tons of videos of creators DIY-ing their square scarves into halter tops, I (again, sceptically) tested the look. The most popular option is to tie the scarf through a choker necklace. Despite my fear that this would pull on my puka shell necklace and shatter it (again resulting in a flashing situation), this is my new favourite hack! After folding the scarf into a triangle, I tied the points around my necklace, tucking the extra fabric underneath, then taking the other points to tie behind my back. It stayed intact throughout a night out, plus I kept getting compliments on my “top,” before I shared the big secret. If you want an alternative halter option, you can also slip two points through a chunky ring, which will sit at the front bottom of your neck, before tying the points behind your neck.
After seeing tons of videos of creators DIY-ing their square scarves into halter tops, I (again, sceptically) tested the look. The most popular option is to tie the scarf through a choker necklace. Despite my fear that this would pull on my puka shell necklace and shatter it (again resulting in a flashing situation), this is my new favourite hack! After folding the scarf into a triangle, I tied the points around my necklace, tucking the extra fabric underneath, then taking the other points to tie behind my back. It stayed intact throughout a night out, plus I kept getting compliments on my “top,” before I shared the big secret. If you want an alternative halter option, you can also slip two points through a chunky ring, which will sit at the front bottom of your neck, before tying the points behind your neck.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How to wear a scarf on your head:
I really thought short hair and a headscarf wouldn’t look “right,” compared to how the accessory looks on people with long, luscious hair. But I was proven wrong, yet again! A headscarf can work on all types of hair; you just need to play with it a bit until you achieve the look you want. First, I tried folding it in half to form a triangle (like I did for my top) and slipped the two points under my hair, tying it at the nape of my neck. (For a variation, I also experimented with folding over the edge of the triangle several times to make a smaller triangle, making it the perfect size to tuck behind my ears and show off my earrings.) It felt pretty secure but I would recommend slipping bobby pins on by your ears — or the new trending hack of snapping hair clips at the top of your head before folding fabric over for a sleek, taut look — to really keep the scarf in place.
For another look, I watched this TikTok tutorial one too many times to try wearing my scarf like an elegant head wrap and, after several attempts, I figured it out. I really like how the scarf securely wrapped under my chin, and how there wasn’t too much excess fabric swaying behind me. When paired with statement sunnies, it created the ultimate cool girl vibe.
For another look, I watched this TikTok tutorial one too many times to try wearing my scarf like an elegant head wrap and, after several attempts, I figured it out. I really like how the scarf securely wrapped under my chin, and how there wasn’t too much excess fabric swaying behind me. When paired with statement sunnies, it created the ultimate cool girl vibe.
How to wear a scarf as a sarong:
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In summer, your scarf can also serve as a trendy swim sarong… sort of! I grabbed my 29-by-29-inch silk scarf with a birds-eye beach print from Sydney-based swimwear brand Hunting Hue and, appropriately, took it to the beach. Again, I diagonally folded it in half, but this time, I tied the points around the side of my waist to create an asymmetrical design. No, it didn’t fully cover my bikini bottoms, as a larger sarong would have, but it was a very chic and unique addition to my beach look… and is, therefore, a no-brainer to pack if you’re needing a stylish and multi-functional accessory. You can also opt for a larger 45-inch or 90-inch square design to easily achieve a scarf top or scarf sarong look.
The same folding method also works for creating a faux belt to break up outfits or add a little flair. Everywhere I look, someone is wearing their scarf as a belt, and I’m often in awe of how effortlessly elevated it looks. I paired a statement scarf with an all-black outfit and loved the pop of colour and waist-defining detail it delivered. It also looks great with jeans, maxi skirts, and just about any bottoms — especially if they’re high-waisted.
How to wear a scarf on your bag:
One of the simplest ways to upgrade your handbag game is simply by tying a scarf in a knot around the handle. It’s a quick way to create a one-of-a-kind look (and one of my go-to styling moves, especially for my work bag and everyday crossbody bag). It’s also the perfect solution for people like me, who are guilty of packing too many purses when they travel, whether it’s long international vacations or short weekend trips.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Rather than cramming several handbags and bag charms into my suitcase, I can pack just one or two bags, along with a few square scarves to mix and match them for different occasions and outfits.
To get more creative, I took inspiration from photos of scarves wrapped around purse handles, and tried a DIY approach. After folding my square scarf diagonally, I continued folding it until it resembled a thick band rather than a triangle. (I won’t lie and say that it looked perfectly neat, but it got the job done!) I tied a point around one end of my bag’s shoulder strap and began wrapping it all the way along the strap until I got to the other end and tied the corresponding point, too. It looked pretty stylish, and I definitely recommend trying it out on your own top-handle bags, woven basket bags, and beach totes to switch up your style in an instant.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT