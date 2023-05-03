Story from Australian Fashion Week

19 Crossbody Bags We Don’t Want Leaving Our Side

Amanda Randone, Bree Grant
No matter what time of year it is or what event is fast approaching in the diary, the crossbody handbag will always be a wardrobe essential that's suitable for the occasion. It's the kind of staple that blends fashion and function, securing it a permanent place among the style set. The secret to its success is simple: as much as we love an impractical party purse or an accessory shaped like a basketball, nothing looks as good as a hands-free statement piece feels, which is why we're revisiting the dependable crossbody in 2023.
Of course, we wouldn't be as fixated on upgrading our existing crossbody inventory if it wasn't for the 2023 fashion shows and their enthusiastic embrace of the handbag trend. Some of the biggest designers, including Alaïa, Gucci, Stella McCartney and Givenchy, sent models down their runways with gold-chained, equestrian and utilitarian takes on the classic style. Shortly thereafter, many of the top street style looks throughout fashion month earlier this year featured the ever-practical piece — an obvious but no less excellent choice for a day of dashing from one fabulous fashion fête to the next.
The thick-strap crossbody

Whether you're looking to dabble in a bit of logomania or are simply after a bit of extra support, a crossbody with a thicker strap looks cool and is especially useful if you're toting around a heavier load.
Naked Vice
The Mac Kia
$189.95
The Iconic
Ganni
Banner Saddle Raffia Bag
$675.00
Ganni
Prada
Mini Logo-plaque Shoulder Bag
$3950.00
Farfetch
Stella McCartney
Https://www.farfetch.com/au/shopping/women...
$841.00
Farfetch

The colourful crossbody

The best way to give your wardrobe staples the new-season treatment? Bright hues are the next best thing to a boost of vitamin D. We're talking shades of pink, kiwi green, and more to sweeten up your look.
Brie Leon
Mini Isabel Bag
$189.00
The Iconic
Alaia
Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag
$1400.00
Net-A-Porter
AllSaints
Frankie 3 In 1 Leather Crossbody Bag
$332.23
ASOS
Louenhide
Rubix Crossbody Bag
$79.95
The Iconic

The convertible crossbody

Considering the hallmark of the crossbody bag is its practicality, opting for one that can transform effortlessly into a fun top-handle purse or a sculptural tote takes that functionality up a sartorial notch.
LAYLA
Layla Mini Box Bag
$269.00
The Iconic
Loewe
Puzzle Small Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$4750.00
Net-A-Porter
Everlane
The Luxe Italian Leather Crossbody
$376.00
Everlane
Zara
Mini City Bag
$55.95
Zara

The chain-handle crossbody

Amp up the glam factor with a crossbody bag featuring a strap made out of a gold or silver chain to add a touch of sparkle to your ensemble without going overboard. Plus, it basically doubles as jewellery.
Oroton
Inez Chain Crossbody
$179.00$229.00
Oroton
Saint Laurent
Vinyle Round Camera Bag In Chevron-quilted...
$2190.00
YSL
Kate Spade
Morgan Flap Chain Wallet
$359.00
The Iconic
See By Chloé
Hana Textured-leather Shoulder Bag
$580.00
Net-A-Porter

The utilitarian crossbody

Anything that draws on the utility wear aesthetic is big in the world of style right now. A crossbody bag made from a durable fabric and with the easy appeal of a belt bag will keep you very much on trend for the season ahead.
Poppy Lissiman
Nifty Camera Bag
$110.00
Poppy Lissiman
Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$14.90$19.90
Uniqlo
Cotton On
Jordie Camera Cross Body Bag
$39.99
Cotton On
