19 Crossbody Bags We Don’t Want Leaving Our Side

No matter what time of year it is or what event is fast approaching in the diary, the crossbody handbag will always be a wardrobe essential that's suitable for the occasion. It's the kind of staple that blends fashion and function, securing it a permanent place among the style set. The secret to its success is simple: as much as we love an impractical party purse or an accessory shaped like a basketball, nothing looks as good as a hands-free statement piece feels, which is why we're revisiting the dependable crossbody in 2023.