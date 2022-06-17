At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The dates for Amazon’s highly-anticipated Prime Day have just been announced, so cue excitement, folks. Some of us shopping geezers remember a time when the only blowout sale event that attracted crowds and warranted news coverage was Black Friday. Times have a-changed with one massive sale that rivals its cyber counterparts in terms of scale, savings, and ubiquity. Amazon didn’t disappoint with last year's epic Prime Day sale, so we can only anticipate this year's to be just as good, if not better. Keep reading to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
What started as a one-day sale in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary is now in its seventh year and spans a full 48-hour period of daily and hourly deals on a massive selection of the site's bestselling stock. While you might think it's getting long in the tooth after all this time, the luster of Prime Day hasn’t worn off one bit. In fact, the hype seems to grow with each passing year, with more and more discounts being offered and rival retailers feeling the pressure to get in on the action.
When is Amazon Prime Day Australia 2022?
After moving around a bit earlier in the pandemic, Prime Day has returned for a second year in its familiar spot on the mid-year calendar. Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off at 12am (AEST) on July 12, with local deals via Amazon Australia running for 48 hours until 11:59pm (AEST) on July 13. International deals from the UK and US will be available through the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEST) on July 14, giving Aussie Prime members a whopping 65 hours of deals.
What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day?
According to Amazon Australia, there will be sales across big-name brands like Apple, Barbie, Bosch, Bose, Garmin, GHD, Instant Pot, Lego, Lenovo, North Face, Nintendo, and Oculus and Samsung. So we’re in for a real treat!
Other early deals are only starting to trickle in, but so far, a few have caught our eye including epic discounts on Amazon Devices like the Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Stick, and more.
How do I get access to Prime Day deals?
Before you nab any great deals, you’ll need to get yourself a Prime account. It’s free to trial for the first 30 days but will cost you $6.99 per month after the trial’s up. You might even already have one since a Prime subscription includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading. Plus, once you’re signed up you get free fast delivery on any items purchased through Amazon.
If you’re not planning on using Prime after the sale’s done and dusted, just remember to cancel your subscription ASAP after you’ve milked your free trial for all it’s worth.
What Prime Day deals are available now?
At the moment, we're still in the nascent stages of Prime Day 2022, so keep checking Amazon’s Prime Day landing page to stay in the know.
What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?
As mentioned above, if you’re unsure about joining Amazon Prime but don’t want to miss out on Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, no questions asked. (With Prime Day just under a month out, this is kind of the perfect time to work the system, if you know what we mean.) In addition to the marquee benefits of free shipping, you'll get early access to blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Lightning Deals, beloved original TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and over two million songs ad-free with Amazon Music.
As always, we will be curating an edit or the best Amazon Prime Day deals in Australia, so be sure to bookmark this page.