A Guide To Shopping The 2021 Black Friday Sales

The mammoth shopping event that is Black Friday is almost upon us. Yup, we're just shy of a month away from the big day, and it's our job (literally) to make sure you discover everything you need to know in order to have a successful, sale-savvy Black Friday 2021.
Not only that, but we're going to do a bunch of the legwork for you, so you don't have to go trawling through thousands of deals from your favourite retailers. All you need to do is come here, and let us be your personal shoppers for the week. We say week because Black Friday typically extends beyond just a single day, but more on that later.
Here's everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021.
What is Black Friday?
If you're Australian, you probably only know of Black Friday as a huge sales event. But basically, it’s the name given to the shopping day after Thanksgiving in the US. It started in the 1950s to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in America. Year after year, it continues to be one of the busiest shopping days due to the sheer volume of sales and has continued as a sort of tradition that we Aussies have decided to take part in, alongside its sister sale event, Cyber Monday.
When is Black Friday?
This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, 2021, making it just a month shy of Christmas, and the perfect time to sort your Christmas shopping out on the cheap. This year, Australian Black Friday sales will officially kick off at 12am (AEST) on November 25, 2021, and end at midnight (AEST) on November 28, 2021.
Post-Black Friday, you've also got its sister sale, Cyber Monday (November 29, 2021). Cyber Monday was traditionally reserved for all the online retailers to join in on all the fun. However, these days, they all get in on the action as early as possible and kick things off around Black Friday anyway.
When do Black Friday deals start?
Typically, most retailers will start Black Friday sales a little earlier than the actual day and continue later (depending on stock), so it’s worth checking out your favourite brands individually to keep up to date. That said, sales will typically run right through until Cyber Monday and continue throughout the rest of the week.
What are the best Black Friday deals?
As you can imagine, it's still a little early for sales just yet, but if previous years are anything to go by it's going to be big; real big. So be sure to check back closer to November 26 for more updates and info on all the best Black Friday 2021 sales.