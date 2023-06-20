All Stream, No Skip: The 50 Best TV Shows On Amazon Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT
With all the streaming services at our disposal, we've definitely found our favourite formats on each of them — we love Netflix for its wild reality TV formats, Binge satisfies our inner TV critic, and we stan Stan for its top-tier Australian content. So where does Amazon Prime Video fit in our current TV watching lineup?
Amazon Prime Video is the go-to place for TV shows with phenomenal casts, stellar stories, and deep-hitting originals that will stick with you for yonks. Given the growth of Amazon Originals, you can also expect most of these shows to live only on Prime Video.
Ahead, we've rounded up the 50 best TV shows on Amazon's Prime Video — from The Boys to Daisy Jones & The Six and Fleabag. Whatever you choose, you're almost guaranteed to be in for a good time.