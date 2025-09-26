Melbourne-Based Stylist Paris Wycherley On Her Ultimate Thrift Shopping Tips
In a city where personal style reigns supreme, one creative is standing out. New Zealand-born stylist and content creator Paris Wycherley mixes vintage finds, elevated streetwear and tomboy silhouettes to create a totally Melbourne look that oozes self-expression. "Melbourne fashion differs from other places because it's less about labels and brands and more about showing your individuality, thrift shopping, and mixing and matching lots of different pieces," says Paris. "It's kind of anything goes, which I love."
As a personal stylist, Paris is constantly sourcing fashion across the city. With her keen eye for standout pieces and love of all things secondhand, she can often be found scouting Melbourne's vintage circuit. From Fitzroy's Brunswick Street to Smith Street, Hunter Gatherer to Lost and Found Market, the stylist has a wealth of experience finding vintage deals among the bargain bins. So, what are the personal stylists' top tips for secondhand shopping?
"Hunting for items across Melbourne's vintage stores is honestly like a sport to me," says Paris. Her ultimate vintage finds have included a leather vest from Comme des Garçons in Berlin and some Prada kitten heels. "They ended up getting worn to death on holiday because they were the only heels I could have a boogie in without getting blisters."
When it comes to secondhand shopping success, Paris credits persistence and time. "You have to go in with an open mind, head down, [and] get to work. Sometimes I can be in the vintage stores for hours, but once you find that special piece, the juice is definitely worth the squeeze."
The stylist knows she's found a winner when (if she left the piece behind), it'd get snapped up by another fashion fan. "[I look for] unique pieces that I know if I leave it behind in the store, I probably won't see it again. Also, classic timeless pieces. A good vintage blazer is always needed, and I collect slogan vintage tees, so I cannot pass up a good slogan.”
Alongside her persistence, Paris also uses the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 to snap inspiration and log her favourite stores. The phone is supercharged by Google Gemini*, making it easier to discover, capture and share your style. Think of it as a style companion, or having someone like Paris in your pocket. You can see how Paris herself uses the tool for secondhand shopping in the video below.
As a personal stylist and working for her partner's label, Monphell, Paris knows what makes good taste and spoiler alert, it's not keeping up with the never-ending (supercharged) trend cycle. "A sign that someone has good fashion taste isn't always about what they're wearing, but how they carry themselves and the confidence with what they're wearing," says the stylist. "You don't have to keep up with the latest trends or spend your entire paycheck just to look good."
Through her styling work, Paris aims to curate fashion pieces that feel authentic to the client and, most importantly, make them feel good."I cannot stress enough that clothes should make you feel good."
With her oversized fashion looks, It Girl sunglasses and seemingly effortless stream of content, Paris is a fashion creative to watch. Whether she's shooting a lookbook with Monphell or sourcing for her clients, Paris proves that finding your style and taking the time to curate your wardrobe trump quick-and-easy trends every time.
