Quirky Decor & Vintage Treasures: The R29 Guide To The Coolest Stores In Melbourne

Welcome to our insider guide to the coolest stores in Melbourne. This list aims to cover all the bases, from boutiques featuring local designers to indie bookstores and vintage stores you're bound to get lucky at.
There are few feelings better than when the postman rocks up with a parcel for you — but there is something particularly special about going into a brick and mortar store. In Melbourne, we're spoiled for choice where it comes to shopping at unique stores, and these are some of our favourite spaces to get lost in.
Our recommendation is to start off in the CBD, hitting up the stores in Curtin House, then catching the 11 tram down to Brunswick Street and walking down from Brunswick St, to Johnston St, to Smith St and finally to Gertrude St square. On this route, you will end up passing most of the stores on this list. Happy shopping!