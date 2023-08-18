ADVERTISEMENT
Like Blockbuster and Video Ezy, the digital age could have very easily become armageddon for the humble bookshop.
Sure, you can order books online, which offers a hit of instant gratification and saves you a trip out of your cosy, comfy reading spot. But where is the romance or fun in that? Although brick-and-mortar bookshops have certainly been fighting an uphill battle in the modern age, it’s by no accident that they’re hanging in there.
It’s our belief that the enduring nature of the beloved neighbourhood bookseller is the sense of community felt when you walk through that door and get your first whiff of fresh books. Any book lover knows that the local bookstore is a place to meet and connect; it’s a spot where you can suddenly find yourself in a wonderful conversation with a stranger, or get a personalised and in-person recommendation for a book they just know you’ll love.
In a fast-paced world, bookshops are a place to wander around slowly and unhurriedly. It’s comforting, it’s warm, it’s a place for you and your bookish people.
Here are 19 thriving bookstores across Australia's cultural capital, Melbourne.
In a fast-paced world, bookshops are a place to wander around slowly and unhurriedly. It’s comforting, it’s warm, it’s a place for you and your bookish people.
Here are 19 thriving bookstores across Australia's cultural capital, Melbourne.