A recurring character in the pictures is Sofie’s mother Barbara, and the pair are often seen embracing, or brushing each other’s hair or doing their own things but remaining in each other’s orbit. Sofie and Barbara are incredibly close; they have not spent a day without seeing each other since Sofie was born. “Sometimes Sofie is defiant or gets mad at Barbara — she’s going through that classic teenage rebellion phase at the moment,” von Beudingen says, “but on the other hand she can’t spend an hour without her.” Barbara’s greatest fear, she says, is what happens to Sofie when she and Sofie’s father are no longer alive. “Sofie needs everyday assistance, but even more than assistance, she needs love and affection. Will she always have it in her life even if her parents are no longer there? Will she find a life partner?” These are worries in relation to Sofie’s condition, of course, but also more broadly, as any mother of a young woman entering the world would have.