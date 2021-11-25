These Photos Celebrate The Sacred Ritual Of Getting Ready To Go Out

Apart from the fact that they are trans or non-binary, Ferrané says, these seven individuals are more predominantly linked by the fact that they are all young adults from the same generation living in Paris, with relationships to the worlds of fashion and art. Ferrané knew some of his subjects beforehand; others he met during the making of the project. He started the series with Mathieu, who we see carefully shaving his facial hair and putting on a rich red satin shirt and matching slick of terracotta eyeshadow. Ferrané met Mathieu when he came from the south of France to Paris to model for fashion week. "I found it interesting to present a person of this generation — who relies heavily on popularity and on social networks — in this intimate way." He started taking pictures of Jackie and Raya at the same time, and describes Raya as a rising star of the fashion world and a "real figure of Parisian nights".