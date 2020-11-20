These Photos Celebrate The Sacred Ritual Of Getting Ready To Go Out

What it means to see ourselves has changed this year. Where once we may have looked at our reflection in the mirror just a handful of times a day, our weeks are increasingly spent looking at distorted images of ourselves on screens and video calls as we log on for work or to keep in touch with the people we love. We go out less and we have less to get dressed up for, which makes the moments we see in Ferrané’s pictures all the more precious. "The people in these pictures are individuals, with unique personal histories and interests. One can understand this by their gestures, their bodies, the beauty codes they interpret, the choice of their clothes, the things they display on the walls, the care they take for themselves… All of these very personal elements feed into the ever-fragile project of being oneself," Ferrané concludes. Simple and gorgeously shot, his series blends the buzz of getting ready to go out with a powerful and poignant message of equality: that individuality is beautiful and should be celebrated at every turn.