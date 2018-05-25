Everything I Wish I’d Learned About Gay Sex In High School

This is the biggest omission from sex education. When I first started having sex I thought consent was either yes or no, and once you’d said one you were in a binding contract — something I learned wasn’t true through various bad experiences. Consent is constant, and fluid, and absolutely up to you. Consent is a development process which should be utilised for both your safety and your pleasure. If you say yes, then decide no, speak on it. If you wanted to try something then realise you don’t like it, speak on it. If you were into hair-pulling yesterday but aren’t today, speak on it — that’s consent. If something feels great, too, ask for more of it — saying yes is consent too. Consent is also about body language, so be receptive to signs and signals both in yourself and your partner.