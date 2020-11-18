I Identified As A Gay Man, Then I Fell In Love With My Female Housemate In Lockdown

Having lived with each other for two years prior, lockdown 1.0 was a piece of cake (mostly). Instead of allowing ourselves to become overwhelmed by the negatives, we decided to see it as a chance to encase ourselves in the newness of our relationship and shut the world out for a while. The space to breathe gave way to a powerful and raw intimacy, something that neither of us has ever experienced before. Telling her I loved her was easy, realising we were perfect for each other took seconds, just being in the same room as her made me giddy. The thing that caused me to become a little unstuck was the gay thing. Spending hours indoors gave me time to really think about what this new relationship meant for me. Had I always been attracted to girls? Was coming out as gay at 18 a mistake? Had I been bisexual or pansexual the whole time?