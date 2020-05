How Being Single Has Been Rebranded

Slowly but surely, single women are being offered different stories to consume. From the commercial success of Lizzo’s particular brand of radical self-love – "I’m my own soulmate", "You’re supposed to hold me down but you’re holding me back" and "If he don't love you anymore/ Just walk your fine ass out the door" – to the quasi-spiritual soul-searching power ballads of Maggie Rogers – "And I walked off you/ And I walked off an old me" – to the fact that even Selena Gomez now sings lyrics like "I needed to lose you to love me", single positivity is on the rise. Moreover, because there is an appetite among women for the notion that true love is not the only path to fulfilment, there is now serious money to be made from it, which means it’s likely to continue.