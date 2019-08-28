The Seductive World Of Jane Austen Super-Fans

The group are firm about one thing: they are not re-enactors and they don’t want to be seen as such. They don’t care for historical accuracy and slip in and out of roles across the time they spend together. Carles-Tolra points out the surreal beauty of seeing them bunch up their big dresses and sit on Facebook posting photos, or out in the fields taking pictures on a digital camera. "At times, they would have a moment where perhaps two of them would be giggling and whispering and someone else would say to them, 'Oh you’re exactly like Elizabeth and her friends from Pride and Prejudice' – and they would love that reference and take pleasure from that," Carles-Tolra says. "So sometimes they are acting out to be particularly similar to a certain character they love, but they go in and out of that, and I really wanted my pictures to reflect what that was like to be around. I wanted to bring that illusion that I had to the viewer – where you don’t know where the performance starts and ends, and you’re unsure of whether it's all a show or a performance for the camera."