Lizzo Is A British ‘Vogue’ Cover Girl

It brings me great joy to share with you the second of @BritishVogue's December covers: the talented and beautiful musician @LizzoBeeating. This month marks the two year anniversary since my first issue of British Vogue, so it is very special to me. Seeing such a positive force for good on our cover in all her glory makes me realise how far we have come. I'm so pleased that inclusivity remains at the core of British Vogue and that, in the time since I began here, the fashion and publishing industries have started to embrace a much more exciting and diverse idea of who can be a cover star now. Seeing someone as amazing as Lizzo on a magazine cover has at last begun to feel normal. How incredible is that? #Lizzo wears a @Versace dress, @AdrienneLandau feather boa, @Chopard earrings, @Wempe and @VerduraJewelry rings and @TiffanyAndCo bracelet. Photographed by @Kloss_Films, styled by @DenaGia, DoP @GaryBardizbanian, with hair by @YusefHairNYC, make-up by @ReneeGarnes and nails by @NailsByMarySoul ❤️