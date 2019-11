Lizzo Is A British ‘Vogue’ Cover Girl

It's been two years since Edward Enninful debuted the cover of his first issue as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue . As the first man to hold the position at the 103-year-magazine — and the first Black man to boot — all eyes were on him to see how he would revolutionize the iconic publication. And he came out of the gate strong, choosing Ghanaian-British model Adwoa Aboah, photographed by Steven Meisel and wearing a Marc Jacobs turban , for his debut issue. Since then, with cover stars including Jourdan Dunn, Zoe Kravitz, and Yara Shahidi, he's cemented his commitment to making British Vogue more diverse and inclusive. Now, Enninful is celebrating his anniversary with two major covers.