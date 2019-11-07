Story from Magazines

Lizzo Is A British ‘Vogue’ Cover Girl

Channing Hargrove
PHoto: Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images.
It's been two years since Edward Enninful debuted the cover of his first issue as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue. As the first man to hold the position at the 103-year-magazine — and the first Black man to boot — all eyes were on him to see how he would revolutionize the iconic publication. And he came out of the gate strong, choosing Ghanaian-British model Adwoa Aboah, photographed by Steven Meisel and wearing a Marc Jacobs turban, for his debut issue. Since then, with cover stars including Jourdan Dunn, Zoe Kravitz, and Yara Shahidi, he's cemented his commitment to making British Vogue more diverse and inclusive. Now, Enninful is celebrating his anniversary with two major covers.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

It brings me great joy to share with you the second of @BritishVogue's December covers: the talented and beautiful musician @LizzoBeeating. This month marks the two year anniversary since my first issue of British Vogue, so it is very special to me. Seeing such a positive force for good on our cover in all her glory makes me realise how far we have come. I'm so pleased that inclusivity remains at the core of British Vogue and that, in the time since I began here, the fashion and publishing industries have started to embrace a much more exciting and diverse idea of who can be a cover star now. Seeing someone as amazing as Lizzo on a magazine cover has at last begun to feel normal. How incredible is that? #Lizzo wears a @Versace dress, @AdrienneLandau feather boa, @Chopard earrings, @Wempe and @VerduraJewelry rings and @TiffanyAndCo bracelet. Photographed by @Kloss_Films, styled by @DenaGia, DoP @GaryBardizbanian, with hair by @YusefHairNYC, make-up by @ReneeGarnes and nails by @NailsByMarySoul ❤️

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on

“Seeing such a positive force for good on our cover in all her glory makes me realize how far we have come,” Enninful wrote on Instagram, captioning the cover. “I'm so pleased that inclusivity remains at the core of British Vogue and that, in the time since I began here, the fashion and publishing industries have started to embrace a much more exciting and diverse idea of who can be a cover star now.” He continued: “Seeing someone as amazing as Lizzo on a magazine cover has at last begun to feel normal. How incredible is that?”
Lizzo was photographed by Gary Bardizbanian wearing a Versace dress, Adrienne Landau feather boa, Chopard earrings, Wempe and Verdura rings, as well as a Tiffany and Co. bracelet. The “Good As Hell” rapper shared the cover on her own Instagram, writing …“ladies and gentlemen, the cover of Vogue on newsstands everywhere.”
“2019 will go down as the year of Lizzo,” Enninful wrote under a separate post. “Her social conscience and honesty have seen her crowned this generation’s queen of body-positive pop.”
Related Content:
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series