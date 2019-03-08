Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The 67 Percent
Fashion
The Best Plus-Size Lingerie Brands
by
Liz Black
67% of U.S. women are plus-size; their stories cannot be hidden. Join us to demand equality for women of all sizes, from all backgrounds.
YOUR DAILY DOSE OF REFINERY29
Subscribe Now
REFINERY29 + GETTY
Browse: The No Apology Collection
THE 67% COLLECTION
Shop: Plus-size Clothing
Diet & Nutrition
Why Women Are Sharing Photos Of Themselves Eating Food On Instagram
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
7 Plus-Size Friendly Workwear Brands You Should Be Shopping
by
Ray Lowe
Guide To The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits
Gabi Gregg Serves Vintage Glam Vibes In Her Latest Plus Size Swimwear Collaboration
by
Emily Ruane
We See The 67%
Eating Disorders
Camila Mendes & Amanda Crew Wrote An Open Letter About Body Neutrality
Project HEAL
Mar 8, 2019
Fashion
ThirdLove Now Offers More Bra Sizes Than Any Other Lingerie Brand
Ray Lowe
Feb 20, 2019
Fashion
After An Ordeal, Bebe Rexha Feels Like A Princess In Her Red Grammys Dress
Channing Hargrove
Feb 11, 2019
Fashion
Tyra Banks Is Creating An Inclusive Fantasy Modeling World Theme ...
Good news if you can recite the words to Life Size and read Tyra Banks' iconic memoir, Modelland, you will soon be able to live out your modeling
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Bebe Rexha: Designers Won’t Dress Me Because I’m A Size 8
For pop star Bebe Rexha, the Grammys should be one one of the most exciting nights of her life. Except, the "I'm A Mess" singer is having a hard time
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Serena Williams' Clothing Line Just Expanded Its Size Range ...
Serena Williams is unstoppable on and off the court. In May, the tennis superstar launched a totally new eponymous fashion line, independent of her
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Shop Goop & Universal Standard's Five-Piece Collection
When Universal Standard launched its unprecedented size range (00 to 40!) in October, co-founder and CCO Alexandra Waldman told Refinery29 that they're
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
ThirdLove Responds To
That
Victoria's Secret Interv...
We still have not heard the last of the fallout from the controversial statements Victoria's Secret's executive vice president of public relations Ed
by
Channing Hargrove
MyIdentity
Wearing Prints Brought Me Closer To My Mother & The Real Me
I grew up in the South — North Carolina to be exact – but I never exactly fit the stereotype of a Southern Belle. From an early age, I owned too much
by
Rebecca Smith
Fashion
PrettyLittleThing Has A New Way Of Merchandising & — The Internet...
British fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing knows a thing or two about creating buzz and giving its customers what they want. The label has had
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Universal Standard For J.Crew Is Back By Popular Demand
J.Crew's wildly successful partnership with Universal Standard is back, baby. On the heels of the collaborative launch this past summer, the two have
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Eloquii's Plus-Size Collection With Jason Wu Is A Holiday Dream
Three months after its announcement, the long-awaited Jason Wu x Eloquii collection is finally here. And in a fun twist, Jason Wu whipped up his
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Universal Standard's New Size Range Is Unprecedented
So often it feels like we give attention to brands that have yet to embrace a wider demographic of consumers, that the ones who do seemingly fly under the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
25 Plus-Size Picks To Wear This Fall, Straight From Nordstrom
Out with the old, in with the new. With fall in full swing, that chill in the air isn't going away anytime soon. So if you've yet to swap out your shorts
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Why Won't The European Runways Cast More Plus-Size Models?
With each season, New York Fashion Week gets closer and closer to realizing true and authentic diversity. In fact, according to The Fashion Spot's
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Danielle Brooks' Latest Shoot Was Produced By An All-Plus-Si...
Last November, New York & Co acquired plus-size retailer Fashion to Figure. On Thursday, we finally got our first look at the brand's revamp under its new
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stuart Weitzman Has Launched A More Size-Inclusive Boot Range
Ready-to-wear isn't the only sect of the fashion industry that's pushing itself towards being more size-inclusive. In June, footwear brand Jeffrey
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Walmart Is Acquiring Plus-Size Fashion Brand Eloquii
On Tuesday, Walmart announced that it would be acquiring Eloquii. As the retailer continues to pursue the next generation of customers who favor shopping
by
Landon Peoples
Fitness
Can Gyms Be A Safe Space? This Personal Trainer Thinks So
Walking into a gym or workout class can be intimidating, no matter who you are and how much experience you have with fitness. There are all the sweaty
by
Cory Stieg
Fashion
Diversity At New York Fashion Week Reached An All-Time High
Times are a-changing — at least, as far as New York Fashion Week is concerned. According to The Fashion Spot’s bi-annual diversity report, the spring
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
8 Plus-Size Models Who Paved The Way For Today's Biggest Names
Only recently have brands and designers begun casting plus-size models. But this community was thriving long before "inclusivity" entered the collective
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Good American’s New In-Between Size Is Now Available
Good American really is changing how the fashion industry operates — and we're impressed. The key to Khloé Kardashian and her co-founder Emma Grede's
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Yes! Our Favorite Activewear Brand Just Extended Its Sizing
When you come across workout clothing that can actually withstand your exercising and look good outside the gym, it kind-of feels like finding your
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Over 70 Curve Models Walked At New York Fashion Week
It still seems like diversity is constantly out of reach for certain designers. Last February, The Fashion Spot found plus-size models made just 27
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How To Pull Off Tube Tops When You're Plus-Size
There are so many rules when it comes to fashion, which is why we really enjoy breaking them. But going against outdated style tropes isn't always as easy
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Rihanna Talks Finding Your Own Personal Sexy
Rihanna’s IDGAF attitude translates to her style in a way that is often imitated and very rarely (honestly, if ever) duplicated. But somehow. on
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
From Panels To Panties: TheCurvyCon Gets Plus Women
This is going to sound weird to anyone who isn’t plus-size, but the first thing I always notice when I see pictures from fashion shows is how small the
by
Sesali Bowen
Fashion
When Will The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Become Size-Inc...
More than 50 models have already been confirmed to walk in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (location TBD), 18 of whom will spread their "wings"
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How The CFDA Is Helping Educate Designers On Size Diversity
It’s no secret fashion has a serious diversity problem, especially when it comes to size-inclusivity. CurvyCon, a three-day event that brings brands,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Plus-Size Models: Not Small Enough, Not Big Enough
In fashion, representation isn't given — it's earned. Black? Curvy? Short? Get in line. The industry, diversity and all, is nowhere near solving its
by
Landon Peoples
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted