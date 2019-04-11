7 Plus-Size Friendly Workwear Brands You Should Be Shopping

Working 9-to-5 (or in today's landscape, 8-to-7), comes with enough challenges. Finding work-appropriate clothes that fit — and fit well — shouldn't be one of them. When you're downing a coffee and racing through your commute to make a morning meeting, peeking down to notice your boobs have caused your ill-fitting shirt's buttons to pop open (again) should be a thing of the past. Luckily, the seven retailers ahead specialize in workwear collections meant to help curvy and plus-size women get through their day sans wardrobe malfunctions.
From blazers to leather dresses, button-ups to cropped trousers, these stores and labels have all of the workwear basics (with style-friendly twists) you need to build the perfect fit work-appropriate wardrobe. Fire your too small button-front shirt and promote yourself to one of these plus-size picks ahead.
