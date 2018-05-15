19 Non-Boring Button-Ups To Upgrade Your Work Wardrobe

One search for 'business casual' and you'll learn that no piece is more "office appropriate" than a button-up. But more often than not, that so-simple poplin shirt just doesn't add the impact you really want. And that's probably why these anything-but-basic versions now exist. (Praise be!)
Asymmetric cuts, exaggerated silhouettes, splashy prints, balloon sleeves, and puffed shoulders are just a few ways designers are breathing new life into cotton poplin shirts. (Subtler accents are transformative, too, whether it’s a sporty drawstring, crafty set of buttons, or embellished sleeve.) The big takeaway here is versatility, but also a willingness to play with proportion. Massive sleeves and eccentric patterns can feel slightly over-the-top, but the beauty of the button-up is that no matter how modernized, it’s inherently classic.
The 19 bold button-ups ahead are all about making a statement with minimal effort required. So if you thought you were over the idea of 'workwear,' well, allow these shirts to convince you otherwise.