Since we're all about breaking the fashion "rules," any time we have to subscribe to a certain dress code we feel, well, boxed in. Yet we encounter them all to often — for parties, for events, for work. So, we've started to approach dress codes as a fun challenge — and with the most common one we face, "business casual," the real challenge is not only having fun with it, but figuring out how to do it without going broke.
Any clothes that look put-together can get expensive, fast. From outerwear and suits to button-ups and trousers, workwear can come with a pretty hefty price tag. But, since it's not quite business professional, we're left with a little wiggle room, both in creativity and cost. And thanks to our usual fast-fashion haunts, it's easier than ever to tackle all the must-have trends, from trendy plaid blazers to midi dresses, without dipping into our savings account.
If you're going to have to abide by a dress code, let it be one that gives you a little bit of freedom, both stylistically and financially. Ahead, find our under-$150 business casual picks.