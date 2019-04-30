First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and most underrated way to show skin this summer.
But what's new about sporting any old tank top or halter top? Nothing if you ask us! Enter: the one shoulder top, a style that has seen a recent revitalization, thanks to well-placed ruffles and interesting prints. Don't worry, the '80s-inspired, long sleeve one shoulder top still exists, too.
Ahead, 15 one shoulder tops that made me a believer. Here's hoping they do the same for you.