6 Brands Nailing The Everyday Shirt

On the days we don't feel like spending the time and energy picking out an outfit and really just want someone to tell us what to wear (please, we beg you!), nothing beats a well-made, eternally-elegant shirt to help us power through. As the basis for any wardrobe, the power of the crisp button-up is that it is forever chic and incredibly versatile. It can be dressed up with a tux or killer suit, or tuck into your favorite mom jeans and worn with sneakers. Either way, it's the quickest way to look and feel instantly smart.
Crisp and white, oversized and striped, silk, or poplin, we've tracked down the brands that have perfected the classic shirt. Sure, some may be a bit of an investment, but for a top you can basically wear every day of the week, it's more than worth it. Click ahead for six no-fail button-ups to add to your wardrobe now. There's nothing like starting the year off fresh, eh?