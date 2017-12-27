6 Brands That Are Nailing The Everyday Shirt

On the days when we don't feel like being sartorially adventurous and just want an effortless easy outfit option, nothing beats a well-made, eternally elegant, shirt. As the basis for any woman's wardrobe, the power of the shirt is that it is always chic and incredibly versatile. Dress up a simple shirt with a tux or killer suit or tuck into your favourite jeans and wear with sandals or trainers – either way it's the quickest way to look and feel instantly smart.
Crisp and white, oversized and striped, silk or poplin, we've tracked down the best brands that have perfected the classic shirt so you don't have to trawl the stores. Click ahead for our pick of the best shirts to add to your wardrobe now.