6 Brands That Are Nailing The Everyday Shirt

On the days when we don't feel like being sartorially adventurous and just want an effortless easy outfit option, nothing beats a well-made, eternally elegant, shirt. As the basis for any woman's wardrobe, the power of the shirt is that it is always chic and incredibly versatile. Dress up a simple shirt with a tux or killer suit or tuck into your favourite jeans and wear with sandals or trainers – either way it's the quickest way to look and feel instantly smart.