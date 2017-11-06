5 Ways To Wear This Season's Sharp Tailoring Trend

Whether or not the revival of the trouser suit is down to perennial pantsuit queen, Hillary Clinton, it's official: sharp tailoring is one of this season's biggest trends. But don't be intimidated by the resurgence of the suit – in its latest iterations it's not only for the politician or businesswoman. The new suit is as playful as it is powerful and works just as well in the office as it does at the pub or an elegant evening event.
On the AW17 catwalks there was tailoring to suit – sorry – us all, from maximalist patterns at Gucci to classic checks at Off-White and Raf Simons' Calvin Klein debut as well as sporty, slogan suits at Versace, emblazoned with the words 'Love', 'Unity' and 'Loyalty' and a looser shape at Victoria Beckham.
If you're put off by the prospect of tomboyish tailoring or the fear of being swamped, the latest two-pieces come in a variety of silhouettes including culottes, flares and high-waisted cigarette pants to flatter those with a more feminine aesthetic. And when it comes to a power/party suit, why not really make a statement in a bold colour (red or yellow are my preference) or a sumptuous texture (velvet or cord are perfect for the festive season).
Still unconvinced? Ahead, I've road-tested five easy ways to wear a suit this winter, whether it's a more everyday Prince of Wales check or something a little more show-stopping. Dress up with vivid heels or down with trainers but either way, there's a trouser suit out there for you that will make you feel your most confident, empowered self.