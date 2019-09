5 Ways To Wear This Season's Sharp Suiting Trend

On the fall '17 runways, there was tailoring to suit us all. From nipped-in waists at Jacquemus and a looser shape at Victoria Beckham to maximalist patterns at Gucci , classic checks at Off-White , and sporty options at Versace , emblazoned with the words 'Love,' 'Unity,' and 'Loyalty,' the options were endless. So if you're put-off by the prospect of tomboyish tailoring or the fear of being swamped in too much fabric, there's tons of silhouettes to choose from: think culottes, flares, and high-waisted cigarette pants. And beyond cuts, it's easy to get even more creative with bold colors (red and yellow are my preference) and sumptuous textures, like velvet or corduroy.