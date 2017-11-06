5 Ways To Wear This Season's Sharp Suiting Trend

Whether or not the revival of the tailored two-piece is down to perennial pantsuit queen Hillary Clinton, it's official: matching your blazer to your trousers (or vice-versa) is one of fall's most popular trends. And while the whole look can feel slightly intimidating, this season's iterations are as playful as they are powerful.
On the fall '17 runways, there was tailoring to suit us all. From nipped-in waists at Jacquemus and a looser shape at Victoria Beckham to maximalist patterns at Gucci, classic checks at Off-White, and sporty options at Versace, emblazoned with the words 'Love,' 'Unity,' and 'Loyalty,' the options were endless. So if you're put-off by the prospect of tomboyish tailoring or the fear of being swamped in too much fabric, there's tons of silhouettes to choose from: think culottes, flares, and high-waisted cigarette pants. And beyond cuts, it's easy to get even more creative with bold colors (red and yellow are my preference) and sumptuous textures, like velvet or corduroy.
Still not convinced? Ahead, I've road-tested five easy ways to wear a suit, whether it's a more everyday checked print, or something a little more show-stopping. Dress up with heels or down with sneakers — either way, there's a set out there for everyone.