Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein Debut Was An Homage To America

New York Fashion Week may have kicked off yesterday, but there's only one event every editor and fashion enthusiast has been waiting for: Raf Simons' debut at Calvin Klein today. The constant conveyor belt of creative directors moving around the world's biggest fashion houses has been hard to keep up with, but Raf Simons' departure from Dior in October 2015 was one of the biggest industry talking points in recent times. His appointment at Calvin Klein last summer was even more momentous, considering he had stated that he wanted to take a step back to focus on personal pursuits: "It is a decision based entirely and equally on my desire to focus on other interests in my life, including my own brand, and passions that drive me outside my work," the Belgian designer explained at the time.