Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein Debut Was An Homage To America

Why, then, did he accept the pressure of taking the creative helm at one of the largest and most iconic American fashion brands? Well, as we all anticipated, Raf Simons stepped up to the mammoth task. Opening with a haunting rendition of David Bowie's "This Is Not America", the notes explained that Simons' first show was in fact "an homage to America". Entitled 'Parade', the collection reflected "all of these different people with different styles and dress codes. It's the future, the past, Art Deco, the city, the American West... all of these things and none of these things... It is the unique beauty and emotion of America," Simons stated in the press release.