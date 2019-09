A few months later it was announced that Simons would replace Bill Gaytten as creative director at Dior, after a limbo period, following John Galliano's dramatic fall from grace and dismissal for his anti-semitic remarks. But after just a three year stint, on October 22, 2015, Simons resigned from his post as the creative director of womenswear, where he had been celebrated for respecting and modernising the house's signature silhouettes and aesthetic. In a press statement, he explained his reasons for leaving, stating: "It is a decision based entirely and equally on my desire to focus on other interests in my life, including my own brand, and passions that drive me outside my work."Considering his reasons for leaving Dior to focus more on personal pursuits, it is perhaps surprising for some that Simons has moved onto another multi-million dollar, international fashion house which runs on the same never-ending circuit and schedule as his previous roles. In April, some months after his departure, Simons told The Telegraph : "Everyone is paying attention to the wrong thing in my opinion. There’s this huge debate about ‘Oh my God, should we sell the garments the day after the show or three days after the show or should we tweet it in this way or Instagram it in that way?’… You know, all that kind of bullshit. Will all that stuff still be relevant 30 years from now? I don’t think so. What we should ask is will we have enough creative people who are strong enough and willing to do what is necessary right now to follow that madhouse. Lots of people are starting to question it. My generation especially is shifting now… like me and Phoebe [Philo], Nicolas [Ghesquière] and Marc [Jacobs]. We’ve been around for 20 or more years. We know what fashion was and where it’s heading to. Now it’s a question of what we are willing to do and how we are going to do it."That said, we cannot wait to discover Simons' answer to that question and see how he will shape the future of fashion with his new role at Calvin Klein.