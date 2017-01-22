Since Raf Simons was appointed as Calvin Klein's chief creative officer in August 2016 we've all waited with bated breath for the first signs of his new direction for the American brand. Over the weekend Calvin Klein unveiled its first campaign under Raf Simons and it's just as powerful as we had hoped. The images, photographed by Willy Vanderperre (who worked with Simons during his tenure at Dior) and styled by Olivier Rizzo highlight the company's new "made-to-measure service," By Appointment, which is aimed at "celebrating the American woman and American fashion," Simons said on Calvin Klein's website. According to creative director (and Simons' right-hand man) Pieter Mulier, the collection (which currently consists of 14 looks) “is driven by character; it’s about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.” The images, which are "presented in the photographic tradition of Calvin Klein and utilising billboards, newspapers and the Internet," star actress Abbey Lee, model Natalie Westling, and, our personal favourite, Stranger Things breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown (who has posed for a variety of magazine covers and spreads, but hasn't yet fronted a campaign). A caption next to her photo on the brand's Instagram reads: "A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally." Simons’ first show for Calvin Klein will take place on February 10th at New York Fashion Week and By Appointment will launch on April 1st. Customers will be able to book appointments at the brand's New York City office by emailing byappointment@ck.com.
