Raf Simons became Calvin Klein's chief creative officer this summer, and he's now unleashing his first campaign with the brand. The advertorial, photographed by Willy Vanderperre (who worked with Simons during his tenure at Dior), highlights the company's new "made-to-measure service," By Appointment, which is aimed at "celebrating the American woman and American fashion," Simons said on Calvin Klein's website. According to creative director (and Simons' right-hand man) Pieter Mulier, the collection (which currently consists of 14 looks) “is driven by character; it’s about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.” The images, which are "presented in the photographic tradition of Calvin Klein and utilizing billboards, newspapers and the Internet," star actress Abbey Lee, model Natalie Westling, and, our personal favorite, Stranger Things breakout star, Millie Bobby Brown (who has posted for a variety of magazine covers and spreads, but hasn't yet fronted a campaign). A caption next to her photo on the brand's Instagram reads: "A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally." By Appointment will launch on April 1; customers will be able to book appointments at the brand's New York City office by emailing byappointment@ck.com.
Advertisement